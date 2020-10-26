Second wave of COVID-19 vaccines unlikely to be required to improve on protection data of frontrunners, says GlobalData

There was plenty to mull over after Thursday’s US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) meeting on the approval process and requirements for COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Reynald Castañeda, pharma writer for the investigative news team at GlobalData, picked out an important point about the second wave of vaccines in development for the virus as being highly important, with companies across the world at different stages of the research and regulatory process with their candidates.

'Huge market'