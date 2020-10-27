Sunday 11 January 2026

Sensorion and Novasep deal on gene therapy product development and manufacturing

27 October 2020
French companies Sensorion (Euronext: ALSEN), which specializes in hearing loss disorders, and Novasep, a supplier of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, have signed an agreement for the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors.

The agreement covers the gene therapy program targeting OTOF (OTOF-GT), the gene encoding the otoferlin protein. Mutations in OTOF lead to severe or profound congenital hearing loss, and news of the deal pushed Sensorion’s shares up 4.8% to 1.20 euros in early trading today.

Sensorion is currently advancing two pre-clinical gene therapy programs conducted under a broad multi-program research partnership with the Genetics and Physiology of Hearing Unit at Institut Pasteur (Paris). OTOF-GT, the most advanced program, aims to restore the expression of Otoferlin in the inner hair cells of the ear where it plays an essential role in hearing.

