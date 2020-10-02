September 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) clocked up the biggest deal of the year so far in September, with its $21 billion buy of Immunomedics.

The month's other deals did not come close in financial value, though Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) spent 380 million euros ($450 million) on the acquisition of Inflazome.

The table below details the acquisitions announced during the month: