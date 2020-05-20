SERB expands presence in UK with acquisition of Veriton Pharma

Belgium-headquartered SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals has made its first acquisition in the UK, thus substantially increasing its presence in this market.
SERB today revealed it has taken over Veriton Pharma, a private pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of licensed and unlicensed medicines for patients with special requirements. Headquartered in Weybridge, UK, with offices in the Middle East and Australia, Veriton was founded in 1997 to develop medicines for a targeted range of rare diseases. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Veriton focuses on the development of licensed medicines for neurological conditions and rare metabolic disorders, and unlicensed medicines for rare diseases which cannot be treated with existing licensed medicines. The company has a portfolio of more than 60 specialised formulations and supplies its products to over 25 countries worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze