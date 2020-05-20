Sunday 11 January 2026

SERB expands presence in UK with acquisition of Veriton Pharma

20 May 2020
Belgium-headquartered SERB Specialty Pharmaceuticals has made its first acquisition in the UK, thus substantially increasing its presence in this market.

SERB today revealed it has taken over Veriton Pharma, a private pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of licensed and unlicensed medicines for patients with special requirements. Headquartered in Weybridge, UK, with offices in the Middle East and Australia, Veriton was founded in 1997 to develop medicines for a targeted range of rare diseases. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Veriton focuses on the development of licensed medicines for neurological conditions and rare metabolic disorders, and unlicensed medicines for rare diseases which cannot be treated with existing licensed medicines. The company has a portfolio of more than 60 specialised formulations and supplies its products to over 25 countries worldwide.

