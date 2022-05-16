Monday 12 January 2026

Serum Institute of India seeks govt's nod to manufacture cervical cancer vaccine

16 May 2022
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought the government’s approval to manufacture its indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine against cervical cancer, after the completion of Phase II/III clinical trials in order to ensure its early availability in the country.

The vaccine maker is to seek market authorization as well as a manufacturing licence from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the vaccine.

India has the second-highest death rate due to cervical cancer, and HPV is its most common cause.

If the government approves the company's proposal, it would only be a matter of time before the indigenously developed qHPV vaccine would be introduced in India's Universal Immunization Program.

Gardasil and Cervarix current treatment options

