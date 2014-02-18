Servier and Cellectis collaborate on leukemia and solid tumors candidates

Allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies specialist Cellectis (Alternext: ALCLS) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with France’s leading independent drugmaker Laboratoire Servier to develop and commercialize novel product candidates targeting leukemia and solid tumors.

The partnership covers the development and potentially the commercialization of Cellectis’ lead product candidate, UCART19. Engineered allogeneic CD19 T-cells currently stand out as a real therapeutic innovation for treating various types of leukemias and lymphomas.

$140 million in milestones for each product developed