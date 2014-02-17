Servier Canada collaborates in two research projects

Two major projects in clinical research conducted by Canada’s Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) and the Research Centre of the CHUM (CR-CHUM) have been selected to receive financial support from the Quebec government, reports independent French drugmaker Laboratories Servier.

The first project, named ARTERIA, includes a section that focuses on heart rate. It was developed by Jean-Claude Tardif’s team at the MHI in collaboration with Servier researchers. It is based on the concept that a heart rate less than 70 beats per minute in patients with coronary disease could reduce the atherosclerotic plaque instability. This international project conceived in Montreal, is based on advanced medical imaging technology and will be used in fifteen countries around the world.