Servier ready to launch its colorectal cancer drug in Russia

7 July 2020
French independent pharma major Servier plans to launch its Lonsurf (tipiracil and trifluridine) drug in the Russian market shortly, according to the company.The drug is recommended for the treatment of cancers, including colorectal cancer and, as part of the company’s plans, may enjoy a significant demand among the local patients.

So far, the drug has been approved in three states of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan) and it is expected that the decision to approve Lonsurf may soon be taken with regard to Russia.

According to Natalya Chukreeva, Servier’s director of pharmaceutical activities for the EAEU countries, the company has high hopes for its drug in the Russian market.

