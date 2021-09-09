Monday 12 January 2026

Servier's Phase III bumetanide study fails endpoints

Pharmaceutical
9 September 2021
servier-big

French privately-held pharma major Servier and Neurochlore have announced that no sign of effectiveness was observed in their two Phase III clinical studies assessing bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in children and adolescents.

As a consequence, Servier and Neurochlore have decided, by mutual agreement, on an early termination of the two clinical studies in progress.

These two double-blind randomized Phase III studies versus placebo were initiated four years ago in 14 countries, including 11 in Europe, within the framework of the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) granted by the European Agency of Medicine (EMA). Thus, 422 children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD, shared between the two studies, each with 211 participants according to their age (2-6 years and 7-17 years), were followed over six months in a double-blind placebo-controlled study, before being followed on bumetanide for an additional 6 months. It is the largest Phase III European program dedicated to the treatment of core symptoms of autism in pediatrics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sanofi still beating drum on pipeline progress in latest showcase
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
Sanofi forking out $3.7 billion to buy California biopharma company
17 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands transplant business with $1.9 billion acquisition
8 September 2021
Biotechnology
Sanofi shares suffer on rilzabrutinib setback
9 September 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze