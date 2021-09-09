Servier's Phase III bumetanide study fails endpoints

French privately-held pharma major Servier and Neurochlore have announced that no sign of effectiveness was observed in their two Phase III clinical studies assessing bumetanide versus placebo in the treatment of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in children and adolescents.
As a consequence, Servier and Neurochlore have decided, by mutual agreement, on an early termination of the two clinical studies in progress.
These two double-blind randomized Phase III studies versus placebo were initiated four years ago in 14 countries, including 11 in Europe, within the framework of the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) granted by the European Agency of Medicine (EMA). Thus, 422 children and adolescents with moderate-to-severe ASD, shared between the two studies, each with 211 participants according to their age (2-6 years and 7-17 years), were followed over six months in a double-blind placebo-controlled study, before being followed on bumetanide for an additional 6 months. It is the largest Phase III European program dedicated to the treatment of core symptoms of autism in pediatrics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze