Setback for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Hopes that Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) anti-viral remdesivir could soon be approved to treat people with COVID-19 have been dealt a blow by a trial stoppage.

As the supply of people with COVID-19 in China dries up, due to effective government quarantining measures, the trial has not been able to recruit enough patients to continue.

It is the second trial in China to be halted for this reason, with analysts warning the data are not sufficiently robust to support licensure.