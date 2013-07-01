Setback for Janssen and Bayer's Xarelto as FDA calls for more info in stent thrombosis setting for ACS patients

Janssen Research & Development, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed on Friday (June 28) that US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xarelto (rivaroxaban) - partnered with German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE) - to reduce the risk of stent thrombosis in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
The news had little impact on the shares of the two companies, which both dipped just around 0.3% to $86.44 and 81.93 euros, respectively on Friday.
"We remain confident in the results of the ATLAS ACS 2 TIMI 51 trial and are in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding this sNDA," said Christopher Nessel, vice president, cardiovascular franchise medical leader at Janssen, without giving any indication of what further information the US regulator had requested.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze