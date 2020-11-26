Setback for Urovant's beta-3 agonist vibegron

Top-line data show a mid-stage trial of once-daily vibegron has missed its primary endpoint of abdominal pain, disappointing hopes for a follow-on indication.

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV), which has already submitted to the US regulator for approval in overactive bladder (OAB), is testing the therapy as an option to reduce pain in people with irritable bowel syndrome.

In the trial, just 40.9% of vibegron IBS-D patients achieved at least a 30% improvement, compared to 42.9% in the placebo group.