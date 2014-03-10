Severe diarrheal illness in children linked to antibiotics prescribed in US doctor’s offices; study

The majority of pediatric Clostridium difficile infections, which are bacterial infections that cause severe diarrhea and are potentially life-threatening, occur among children in the general community who recently took antibiotics prescribed in doctor’s offices for other conditions, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published last week in Pediatrics.

The study showed that 71% of the cases of C. difficile infection identified among children aged one through 17 years were community-associated - that is, not associated with an overnight stay in a healthcare facility. By contrast, two-thirds of C. difficile infections in adults are associated with hospital stays.