Shareholders sue Novartis and Alcon over merger deal; Novartis debuts Fanapt in USA

Following the announcement that Swiss drug major Novartis had entered a deal with food giant Nestle to gain control of leading eye-care company Alcon (The Pharma Letter January 4), and while the latter's Independent Committee of Directors is still fuming that other shareholders had been offered an unfair deal, US minority investors in the company have taken things into their own hands, launching a law suit against both Novartis and Alcon.

The plaintiffs' suit charges that this proposed transaction was structured so as to deprive Alcon's minority shareholders of the true value of their stock, and it accuses Novartis of attempting to strip shareholders of any protection or legal redress.