Shield Therapeutics appoints new CEO

Specialty UK pharma company Shield Therapeutics (LSE: STX), with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Feraccru/Accrufer (ferric maltol), today announced that Greg Madison has been appointed as chief executive, with effect from Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Mr Madison is a seasoned executive who brings strong operating experience and a track record of success leading small to medium size organizations. Prior to joining Shield, he was CEO at Melt Pharmaceuticals in Boston, USA, a company developing a sublingual formulation of midazolam and ketamine, providing needle and opioid-free procedural sedation and analgesia.

Prior to Melt Pharmaceuticals, he was CEO of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from 2015 to 2018, where he led the transformation of the organization from development stage to commercial stage focused on Auryxia, an oral product for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia and iron deficiency anemia, and ultimately leading to a merger with Akebia Therapeutics. In 2013 and 2014, he was chief commercial officer at AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he was closely involved with Feraheme, a leading intravenous product for the treatment of iron deficiency. From 2000-2012, he was at Genzyme Corp.