Shifting business models being adopted by global health care industry

In an effort to deliver better patient outcomes the global health care industry has adopted a new business model that shifts its focus from developing blockbuster drugs and building pipelines, to business portfolio evolution, the regulatory landscape and emerging markets, according to a new report by financial services group Deloitte. These strides have also been taken to counter the slow market growth and declining profitability of the global health care industry.
The Deloitte report, titled 2013 global life sciences outlook: Optimism tempered by reality in a “new normal,” concludes that the primary drivers behind this shift are numerous. They include: expiring patents and generic competition, pricing pressures, heightened regulatory scrutiny, expansion into emerging markets, increasing alliances and acquisitions, and a persistent economic slowdown.
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