Shionogi and NHS announce antibiotic subscription payment model

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has signed an agreement with the National Health Service (NHS) to begin an innovative subscription payment model reimbursement of cefiderocol in England.

In this model, companies are paid a fixed sum for antimicrobials based on a health technology assessment of their value to the NHS, rather than the volumes used.

"We hope that other countries will follow suit and introduce pull incentives to help address the challenges faced in bringing novel antibiotics to market"The deal follows draft guidance from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that was issued in April, which recommended cefiderocol within its marketing authorization as an option to treat severe multidrug-resistant aerobic Gram-negative bacterial infections.