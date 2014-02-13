Shire CFO Graham Hetherington to step down

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) has announced that chief financial officer Graham Hetherington has decided to step down from the company.
The Board has agreed that Mr Hetherington (pictured) will step down from Shire’s Board of Directors on March 1. Shire’s Senior Vice President and Group Financial Controller, James Bowling, will be appointed as interim Shire CFO with effect from that date. Shire will start immediately a global search for Mr Hetherington’s successor.
Mr Bowling joined Shire in 2005 and has been a key leader in Shire’s finance team for the past nine years. He led Shire's financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and treasury and insurance teams. As part of his role, Mr Bowling has had regular interaction with the company's Board of Directors, in particular supporting the Audit, Compliance & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.
