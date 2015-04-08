Friday 9 January 2026

Shire establishes regulatory path with FDA for SHP465 in ADHD

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2015
shire-logo-big

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) has reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on a clear regulatory path for SHP465 (triple-bead mixed amphetamine salts) for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

SHP465 is an investigational oral stimulant medication being evaluated as a potential treatment for ADHD in adults. Shire has agreed with the FDA to conduct a short-term efficacy and safety study in patients aged six-17. Shire intends to pursue an adult indication but the FDA is requesting additional pediatric data to better understand potential side effects of the therapy on children, in the event of use in this population.

Shire expects that the trial will begin in August 2015, and will be completed by the last quarter of 2016, and anticipates to submit to the FDA by the second quarter of 2017. This would be a Class 2 resubmission for approval of PSH465 as a treatment of ADHD in adults, typically entailing a six-month review. Should FDA grant approval, Shire anticipates launching the medicine in the second half of 2017.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze