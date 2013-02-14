Shire posts 10% revenue growth for 2012

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) reported full-year 2012 financial results yesterday, showing that total revenues rose 10% to $4.68 billion, with product sales rising 12% to $4.41 billion, or up 16% to $3.98 billion excluding sales of its attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts).

Non-GAAP operating income was $1.47 billion, or $6.10 diluted earnings per American Depository Share (ADS), rises of 9% and 14%, respectively. US GAAP operating income was $949 million, or $3.93 per ADS, declines of 14% and 13%, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2012 earnings excluding certain items rose 4.6% to $1.58, just beating analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg of $1.57. Nevertheless, Shire's shares fell 3.3% to £20.75 within an hour of posting results.