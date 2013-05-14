Shire's ADHA drug Elvanse accepted for NHS use in Scotland; UK guidance on fidaxomicin

Ireland-headquartered Shire plc (LSE: SHP) said yesterday (May 13) that its single-daily dose long-acting prodrug stimulant, Elvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), is accepted for use within the National Health Service (NHS) in Scotland as part of a comprehensive treatment program for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children aged six years of age and over when response to previous methylphenidate treatment is considered clinically inadequate.
ADHD is one of the most common behavioural psychiatric disorders in children and adolescents, and is recognised by the World Health Organization, yet treatment options to help manage the symptoms of ADHD remain limited in Europe, Shire noted.
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