Shire's Elvanse shows significantly faster response in ADHD symptoms than Strattera

Ireland-headquartered Shire (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) presented positive scientific data comparing the efficacy and safety of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) treatments lisdexamfetamine dimesylate (LDX; Elan’s Elvanse)) and atomoxetine (ATX; Eli Lilly’s Strattera) at the 4th World Congress on ADHD, Milan, Italy.

The study (SPD489-317) is the first head-to-head trial in children and adolescents with at least moderately symptomatic ADHD and an inadequate response to previous methylphenidate therapy.

The primary efficacy outcome was the time (in days) to first clinical response, as defined using the Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement (CGI-I) clinical ratings score (global measure of clinical and functional improvement) of “much improved” or “very much improved. Median time to first clinical response was significantly faster for patients receiving LDX (12 days [95% confidence interval: 8.0, 16.0]) than for ATX (21 days [15.0, 23.0]) (p = 0.001). The secondary efficacy outcome highlighted that, at each weekly visit, a significantly greater proportion of patients had responded to treatment with LDX compared with ATX.