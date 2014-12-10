Shire's guanfacine hydrochloride extended release reduces core ADHD symptoms in Phase III trial

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) has achieved positive results in a Phase III trial of guanfacine hydrochloride extended release (GXR) in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents.

The drug shows a significant reduction in ADHD core symptoms and global functioning.

The Phase III study assessed the efficacy and safety of once-daily dose-optimized GXR in children and adolescents aged 6-17 years old with moderate-to-severe ADHD in a placebo-controlled trial.