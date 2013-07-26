Shire's second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts

Ireland-based drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) reported a 6% to $1.275 billion increase in total revenues for the second quarter of 2013, with product sales up 7% to $1.23 billion on a reported basis for the period, with the news pushing its shares 6.3% higher to £23.56 in mid-afternoon trading on July 25.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) operating income rose 8% to $452 million reflecting strong operating leverage in the second quarter 2013 and year to date, with US GAAP operating income up 13% to $342 million, and respective diluted earnings per share of $1.79 (+6%), beating analysts’ predictions of $1.64. and $1.36 (+10%).
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