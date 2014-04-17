SI Group acquires ibuprofen and antioxidants from Albemarle Corp

Family-owned US chemical developer and manufacturer SI Group has signed a deal to acquire the antioxidants, ibuprofen, and related businesses and assets from Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

The transaction includes manufacturing sites in Orangeburg, South Carolina, USA, and Jinshan, China. This deal expands SI Group's antioxidants business and will position the company as one of the top three global suppliers of Ibuprofen. Subject to the required regulatory approvals, this acquisition is expected to be completed later this year.