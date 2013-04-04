Thursday 8 January 2026

Significant and sustainable reduction in "double chin" with Bayer's ATX-101

Pharmaceutical
4 April 2013

German drug major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) investigational drug ATX-101 can significantly and sustainably reduce unwanted fat under the chin, also known as submental fat (SMF), or double chin. More than two years after treatment with ATX-101 in Phase IIa clinical trials, levels of SMF reduction were sustained in more than 90% of patients who had initially responded to treatment, while treatment satisfaction was maintained or improved in over 80% of these patients, according to the results of a long-term follow up study presented at the 11th Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) being held in Monaco.

Also study results from a Phase I pharmaco-kinetic study indicate that the permanent destruction of fat cells (adipocytolysis) induced by ATX-101 had no clinically significant impact on the serum lipid levels of study participants.

ATX-101 is the first injectable drug to undergo careful evaluation as a non-surgical treatment for SMF reduction in a comprehensive clinical trial setting. Rights to ATX-101 were licensed to Bayer by privately-held US biotech firm KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals for an upfront payment of $43 million (The Pharma Letter August 31, 2010).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze