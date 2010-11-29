Sihuan Pharma to buy fellow Chinese drugmaker Dupromise for $360.7 million

According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, the second-largest cardio-cerebral vascular drugmaker in China, plans to acquire Dupromise Holdings for as much as 2.4 billion renminbi ($360.72 million), via its wholly-owned SunMoral International, reports China Knowledge Online.

Sihuan believes that the inclusion of the Dupromise group companies into its business will further enrich its product portfolio (particularly in the cardio-cerebral vascular areas), provide greater synergy, strengthen its competitiveness and enhance the group's profile as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the China, added a report from PBR.

The acquisition would bring with it the production and sales of three exclusive products: Aodimei (cerebroside-kinin injection); Yuanzhijiu (troxerutin and cerebroprptein hydrolysate injection); and Fufangsanwei B(II) Injection (trivitamin B(II) for Injection); as well as various exclusive Dupromise formulations, mainly covering cardio-cerebral vascular diseases and other therapeutic areas, which will offer considerable growth potential and complementary to the company’s current product portfolio.