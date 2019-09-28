Sunday 11 January 2026

Simcere and JW Pharma sign collaboration on gout candidate URC-102 in China

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2019
handshake

China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical and South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical (KRX: 001060, "JWP") have announced a collaboration and exclusive license agreement for anti-gout drug candidate URC-102 in China (including Chinese Hong Kong & Macao), with news of the deal edging up JWP’s shares 0.98% to 28,400 Kiran won.

According to the agreement, Simcere will be responsible for the clinical research, registration and commercialization of URC-102 in China. Under the terms of the agreement, JWP will receive upfront payment, milestones and sales royalties from commercialization in China. Further financial terms were not disclosed4

"The incidence of gout is rising year on year in China, presenting a large clinical need," said Dr Peng Wang,  of senior vice president of Simcere, adding: "JWP has an excellent research team and expertise in new molecular entity discovery & development, which will be matched with the extensive experience of Simcere in clinical development and commercialization of innovative products of rheumatic diseases. We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with JWP and hope we will bring URC-102 to patients soon with our joint efforts."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Kazia out-licenses lead product in Greater China
30 March 2021
Biotechnology
Connect agrees licensing deal for new autoimmune candidate rademikibart
22 November 2023
article
JWCI to take part in Ph III Dulcuth trial
31 August 2008
Pharmaceutical
LEO Pharma licenses new antihistamine from JW
24 August 2018




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze