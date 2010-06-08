Simcere Pharma to increase stake in Jilin Boda to 90%

China's Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, which specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of branded generic and proprietary pharmaceuticals in China, has entered into an agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Xiangao Investment Company, an investment company registered in China which, as its sole business, holds a 49% stake in Jilin Boda Pharmaceutical.

After the completion of this acquisition, Simcere will control a 90% stake in Boda, which it says is a fast-growing manufacturer of injectable stroke management medication. Simcere currently holds a 51% stake in Boda through an acquisition made in September 2007, for which it paid 111.0 million renminbi ($16.3 million at current exchange rates) in cash. This additional acquisition further demonstrates Simcere's progress in the field of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medications, the company claims.