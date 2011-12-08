Sinclair IS buys derma company

UK specialty drugmaker Sinclair IS Pharma plc (AIM: SPH.L) has entered into an agreement to acquire USA-based Advanced Bio-Technologies (ABT), a dermatological products company focused on scar treatment and prevention from HealthEdge Investment Partners, and certain other shareholders for a total consideration of £21.0 million ($32.8 million).
The acquisition gives Sinclair IS ownership of ABT’s flagship scar prevention and treatment product Kelo-cote, a patented silicone gel range, in all the remaining markets not already licensed by Sinclair IS outside the US, with the most important markets being Brazil, Korea and China. Sinclair IS previously licensed the rights to Kelo-cote in its core European markets, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
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