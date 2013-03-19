Sinclair IS in Flammacerium deal with Hikma; sells Fazol G to Majorelle

UK specialty pharma firm Sinclair IS Pharma (AIM: SPH.L) and Jordon-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) signed an exclusive 10-year collaboration and licensing agreement for Hikma to commercialise Flammacerium, Sinclair's leading hospital product for the prevention and treatment of infections from severe burn wounds, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Under the collaboration agreement, Hikma will be Sinclair's exclusive partner for Flammacerium in 18 countries within the MENA region and will be responsible for registering and commercializing the product with first launches expected late 2014/early 2015.

"This collaboration further demonstrates Sinclair's ability to move our product portfolio into fast-growing, emerging markets through key regional partnerships," said Chris Spooner, chief executive of Sinclair IS Pharma, adding: "Hikma's presence and reputation across the MENA region will enable us to rapidly progress the adoption of Flammacerium, a key growth component of our strategic Flamma franchise."