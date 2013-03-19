Sinclair IS in Flammacerium deal with Hikma; sells Fazol G to Majorelle

UK specialty pharma firm Sinclair IS Pharma (AIM: SPH.L) and Jordon-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) signed an exclusive 10-year collaboration and licensing agreement for Hikma to commercialise Flammacerium, Sinclair's leading hospital product for the prevention and treatment of infections from severe burn wounds, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Under the collaboration agreement, Hikma will be Sinclair's exclusive partner for Flammacerium in 18 countries within the MENA region and will be responsible for registering and commercializing the product with first launches expected late 2014/early 2015.
"This collaboration further demonstrates Sinclair's ability to move our product portfolio into fast-growing, emerging markets through key regional partnerships," said Chris Spooner, chief executive of Sinclair IS Pharma, adding: "Hikma's presence and reputation across the MENA region will enable us to rapidly progress the adoption of Flammacerium, a key growth component of our strategic Flamma franchise."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze