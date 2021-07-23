Sunday 11 January 2026

Sindusfarma: tirelessly committed to international cooperation and knowledge dissemination

Pharmaceutical
23 July 2021
“In an increasingly globalized world, the exchange of knowledge is crucial for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Nelson Mussolini, Sindusfarma’s chairman.

“Scientific knowledge is the raw material for development and the exchange of information in the regulatory area, and helps us to standardize norms, opening new horizons for cutting-edge technologies.”

With this in mind, Sindusfarma, the largest representative body of the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil, maintains cooperation agreements with institutions such as the Drug Information Association (DIA), the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC - Americas), Les Entreprises du Médicament (LEEM) and United States Pharmacopeia (USP), writes The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.

