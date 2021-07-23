Sindusfarma: tirelessly committed to international cooperation and knowledge dissemination

“In an increasingly globalized world, the exchange of knowledge is crucial for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Nelson Mussolini, Sindusfarma’s chairman.
“Scientific knowledge is the raw material for development and the exchange of information in the regulatory area, and helps us to standardize norms, opening new horizons for cutting-edge technologies.”
With this in mind, Sindusfarma, the largest representative body of the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil, maintains cooperation agreements with institutions such as the Drug Information Association (DIA), the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC - Americas), Les Entreprises du Médicament (LEEM) and United States Pharmacopeia (USP), writes The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze