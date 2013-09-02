Singapore Health Ministry details key policy shifts to alleviate medical costs

Singapore Health Minister Gan Kim Yong last week provided details on key policy shifts to give Singaporeans greater assurance over health care costs. The two key thrusts in this package of measures are cheaper outpatient care, including preventive care, and MediShield Life, to provide enhanced, life-long coverage to all Singaporeans.
The Minister’s announcement follows months of policy reviews and engagement sessions. In March 2013, Minister Gan had indicated that the government would increase its share of health care spending so as to take on a greater burden of rising healthcare costs. Minister Gan had then also reiterated the need for “health care policies to evolve as we prepare for the future and the new challenges,” but noted that what will not change is the emphasis on individual responsibility for one's own health and the principle of co-payment. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received useful feedback from Singaporeans via the Our Singapore Conversation process, as well as the Government Parliamentary Committee for Health and Members of Parliament. These included suggestions to make MediShield compulsory, extend Medisave to cover more chronic diseases and ideas on adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Cheaper outpatient care
