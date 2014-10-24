Singapore reports sharp downturn in biomedical manufacturing for September

On a year-on-year basis, Singapore’s manufacturing output contracted 1.2% in September 2014, mainly due to a sharp shrinkage in biomedical manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Friday. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output increased 0.5%.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output declined 3.3% in September 2014. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output rose 1.2%.
Pharma output contracted 18.3%
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze