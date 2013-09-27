Thursday 8 January 2026

Singapore to launch collaborative program into skin research

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2013

Singapore is committing close to S$100 million ($79.6 million) to skin research, announced the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) today. Under a collaboration between the Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Skin Centre (NSC) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the SRIS will harness the expertise of scientists, clinicians and engineers to foster and conduct high impact, inter-disciplinary skin research designed to translate into improved health outcomes and quality of life.

One in three people worldwide suffer from a skin disorder, and there are also significant differences between how skin diseases present in Asian and Western populations, as well as in how these respond to treatment. Key research areas for the Institute will include eczema, allergy and inflammation, pigment disorders, wound healing, hair conditions and skin aging.

Birgit Lane, executive director of IMB, said: “The Institute of Medical Biology (IMB) at A*STAR has a rich background in collaborative skin biology research that has laid the foundation for the Skin Research Institute of Singapore to be set up. We are looking forward to combining our skills with those of our partners in this project to expand skin research in Singapore and build a research center of excellence here which will have worldwide impact.”

