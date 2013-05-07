Six months post launch, US prescribing trends for Xtandi

At six months following launch of Xtandi (Astellas Pharma/Medivation's enzalutamide), surveyed urologists and medical oncologists in the USA prescribed Xtandi to a respective 19% and 24% of their metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients who have failed to respond or had very rapid progression from docetaxel (Sanofi's Taxotere, generics) treatment.
In six months' time, surveyed respondents expect to prescribe Xtandi to 35-39 percent of these mCRPC patients, making Xtandi the patient share leader in this patient population, according to BioTrends Research Group, a unit of Decision Resources.
The second wave of the LaunchTrends: Xtandi report series, fielded six months following the launch of Xtandi in the USA, finds that 30% percent of surveyed urologists have prescribed Xtandi in clinical practice compared with 43% of surveyed medical oncologists. In contrast, data published just one month post launch of Xtandi revealed that less than 10% of surveyed urologists had prescribed Xtandi in clinical practice (ie, outside of clinical trials), compared with 39% of their medical oncologist counterparts. Lack of familiarity with Xtandi and because many eligible patients are already receiving Zytiga (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Biotech/Janssen Cilag's abiraterone) are key reasons cited by surveyed respondents for not having prescribed Xtandi yet. However, the majority of current non-prescribing urologists (61%) and medical oncologists (88%) surveyed said that they expect to prescribe Xtandi within the next six months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze