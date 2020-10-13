Sunday 11 January 2026

SK Biopharm signs $503 million deal to commercialize anti-epileptic drug in Japan

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2020
sk_biopharma_large

SK Biopharmaceuticals, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) to develop and commercialize its anti-epileptic drug in Japan, potentially worth 53.1 billion yen ($503 million).

Under the deal, SK Biopharm will receive 5 billion yen ($47.4 million) as a down payment and will collect an additional 48.1 billion yen as a milestone payment after its cenobamate tablet earns health authorities' approval and becomes available in the Japanese market.

After commercialization, SK Biopharm can collect royalty fees from Ono Pharmaceutical equivalent to a double-digit percentage of the product's sales, according to the company. SK Biopharm retains an option right for co-promotion activities with Ono Pharma in Japan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Xcopri FDA approval a milestone for Korea
22 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Newly-formed Arvelle Therapeutics gets rights to cenobamate in Europe
14 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
Epilepsy drug Xcopri gets Schedule V designation from DEA
10 March 2020
Biotechnology
Otsuka considers guadecitabine program after new failure
15 October 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze