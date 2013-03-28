SK Biopharma aligns for innovative drug development with Chinese companies

South Korean drugmaker SK Biopharmaceuticals has entered into a collaboration agreement with Chinese firms PKU International HealthCare Group and Shanghai Medicilon for its novel new small-molecule SKL-PSY that is being developed for the treatment of depression and bipolar disorder.
SK Biopharma and Shanghai Medicilon have been conducting various preclinical experiments for SKL-PSY since 2011. When its preclinical development has been successfully completed through the efforts of Medicilon’s contract research services, they will start clinical development with the newly-joined partners, Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceuticals and PKUCare Pharmaceutical R&D Center, both of which are subsidiaries of PKU International HealthCare Group.
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