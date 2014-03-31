Friday 9 January 2026

Skyepharma posts 25% revenue growth for 2013

Pharmaceutical
31 March 2014
UK-based Skyepharma (LSE SKP), an oral and inhalation drug delivery company, today released financial results for 2013, showing that revenues increased 25% year-on-year to £62.6 million ($104.4 million). The firm’s shares dipped 1.2% to £129.85 by early afternoon trading.

The revenue increase came primarily due to growth in Flutiform (fluticasone/formoterol) supply, increased contract development, and the group’s share of higher net sales of Pacira’s Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension).

Pre-exceptional operating profit was up 8% to £13.6 million. Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 15% to £17.9 million. Total profit after tax from continuing operations and discontinued operations of £800,000 compared to a: £4.4 million loss in 2012. Profit includes a tax credit of £1.8 million arising from the recognition of a £2.0 million deferred tax asset reflecting expected utilization of tax losses in 2014.

Commenting on the achievements of 2013, Peter Grant, chief executive, said: “2013 was another year of increasing momentum for Skyepharma. We saw further launches in major markets of our key product, flutiform, along with a number of approvals and a growth in sales of existing products. The approval of [GlaxoSmithKline’s] Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta, which utilize one of Skyepharma’s dry powder inhalation technologies licensed to GSK, gives the group potential income of up to £9 million per annum for the life of the patents. It also brings the total number of products launched or approved in major markets to seven over the past two years from which the group is eligible for revenues under long-term agreements.The combination of further launches and product approvals and the planned reduction of debt through the proposed capital raise significantly improves the group’s outlook and sets the stage for further growth.”

