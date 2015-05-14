Slow growth forecast for fibromyalgia treatment market value

The treatment market value for fibromyalgia across the seven major markets (7MM) of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, will expand from $1.8 billion in 2013 at a tepid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.72% to reach $1.9 billion by 2023.
According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, while this growth will be primarily driven by the potential introduction of four late-stage pipeline agents, consisting of reformulations of existing therapies and “me-too” products, it will also be dampened by the simultaneous patent expiries of the key branded products on the market.
Maura Musciacco, GlobalData’s director of neurology and ophthalmology, says the USA will consolidate its position as the dominant market, with the country’s share increasing from 83% of fibromyalgia treatment sales in 2013 to 86% by 2023.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
