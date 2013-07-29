Slow uptake of HPV vaccine in USA "risks health of next generation"

US human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates in girls aged 13-17 years failed to increase between 2011 and 2012, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC drew on data from the 2012 National Immunization Survey-Teen (NIS-Teen) which showed that three-dose coverage actually declined slightly from 2011 to 2012. Among girls unvaccinated for HPV, 84% had a health care visit where they received another vaccine but not HPV vaccine. If HPV vaccine had been administered, vaccination coverage for ≥1 dose could be nearly 93% rather than 54%.