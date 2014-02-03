SMEs, academia significant originators of innovative medicines in the EU

More than 40% of innovative medicines recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union between 2010 and 2012 originated from small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), academia, public bodies and public-private partnerships, according to an article published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery and authored by staff members of the European Medicines Agency.

The authors identified all the medicines containing a new active substance that were recommended for marketing authorization between 2010 and 2012 by the Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). They then analysed the profile and geographical origin of the organizations at the origin of their development.

The main findings are: