SMEs, academia significant originators of innovative medicines in the EU

More than 40% of innovative medicines recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union between 2010 and 2012 originated from small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), academia, public bodies and public-private partnerships, according to an article published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery and authored by staff members of the European Medicines Agency.
The authors identified all the medicines containing a new active substance that were recommended for marketing authorization between 2010 and 2012 by the Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). They then analysed the profile and geographical origin of the organizations at the origin of their development.
The main findings are:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze