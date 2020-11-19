Snippet of encouraging data keeps Oxford and AstraZeneca on COVID-19 vaccine radar

University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have been beaten by companies on the other side of the Atlantic in their quest to show efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine in a late-stage trial.
However, they have managed to grab back some of the focus through data published on Thursday by The Lancet, showing that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine triggers a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56 to 69 years, and those over 70 years of age.
"Older adults are a priority group for COVID-19 vaccination"Reporting on data from a Phase II trial of the ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 vaccine, the authors write that volunteers in the trial demonstrate similar neutralizing antibody titres, and T-cell responses across adult age ranges.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze