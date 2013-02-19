SOBI links with Savient for co-promotion of Kineret in USA

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) says it has entered into an agreement with USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SVNT) for the co-promotion of Kineret (anakinra) in the USA. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The drug, discovered and developed by Amgen and in 2008 licensed to SOBI, was first cleared in the USA in 2001 for rheumatoid arthritis. Kineret is also indicated in the USA for the treatment of children and adults with the severe form of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) called Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID; The Pharma Letter January 8).
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