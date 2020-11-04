Sunday 11 January 2026

Sobi starts launch of Doptelet in Europe

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2020
sobi-logo-big

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, today announced the commercial launch of Doptelet (avatrombopag) in Europe, with the UK as the first country to debut the drug. Doptelet is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) approved for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

Sobi, whose shares were up 5.5% at 161.75 Swedish kronor by early afternoon, acquired rights to Doptelet along with its September 2019 $915 million purchase of USA-based Dova Pharmaceuticals, which was granted European Commission approval of the drug in June that year, and in the USA in May 2018.

Patients with CLD typically require one to three invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures per year, and each of these procedures carries a risk of bleeding. Thrombocytopenia, if not effectively treated, can lead to serious uncontrolled bleeding, resulting in prolonged hospitalizations and other post-procedure complications.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sobi broadens hematology platform with acquisition
30 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
European approval for Dova Pharma's Doptelet
27 June 2019
Biotechnology
Doptelet approved in the EU for treatment of ITP
20 January 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi and Handok establish JV for rare disease business in South Korea
13 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze