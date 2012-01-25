Some advantages seen for Sanofi's Jevtana by Germany's IQWiG

In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has examined whether French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) prostate cancer drug Jevtana (cabazitaxel) offers an added benefit compared with the present standard therapy, pursuant to the new German Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG).

The drug has been approved in Europe since March 2011 in men with metastatic prostate cancer who no longer respond to conventional therapy with hormone blockers and have already been pre-treated with the cytostatic drug docetaxel