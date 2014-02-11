Sorrento acquires further rights to Cynviloq to Include Australia, Canada and Mexico

US cancer drug developer Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE) has obtained exclusive rights to Cynviloq (marketed as Genexol-PM in South Korea and other countries) in Australia, Canada and Mexico from Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean corporation.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sorrento already has exclusive rights from Samyang for Cynviloq in the USA and the 27 countries of the European Union (The Pharma Letter May 14, 2013). Terms of that deal were also not revealed.