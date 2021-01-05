Sunday 11 January 2026

Sosei Heptares to regain global rights to muscarinic agonist programs

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
sosei_heptares_large

Shares of Japan’s Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) closed down 3.3% at 1,711 yen today, after it revealed it is to regain the worldwide rights to previously out-licensed muscarinic agonist programs.

In April 2016 the program was licensed to Allergan, but AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) acquired the company in May 2020. Under the deal Allergan licensed exclusive global rights to a broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists (M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 agonists) in development for the treatment of major neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

This decision to return worldwide rights was based on business decisions regarding AbbVie’s pipeline strategy and not on any efficacy, safety or other data related to the collaboration programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sosei taps into new wave of AI-driven drug discovery tech
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
Sosei Heptares and AbbVie ink collaboration on inflammatory diseases research
25 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sosei delays Alzheimer's trial after 'unexpected toxicology finding'
18 September 2018
Biotechnology
Sosei inks new R&D deal with Takeda
5 August 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze