South Africa designates pharmaceuticals for local production

The South African government has announced the designation of certain pharmaceutical products for domestic production. The announcement that was made by Trade and Industry Minister, Rob Davies in Pretoria, is the second wave of the designation and is in line with the amended Regulations to the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA).
According to a Department of Trade and Industry statement, the amended Preferential Procurement Regulations were promulgated last year and make provision for designation by the DTI of sectors, sub-sectors and industries identified in national economic development and industrial policies, for the procurement exclusively from domestic manufacturers.
South Africa has one of the worst disease burdens and consequently it is important to ensure supply security and development of local capacity. Minister Davies states that the designation of the pharmaceutical products will benefit the country both in terms of health and economy.
