South Africa health care market to grow to $4.2 billion by 2020

The South African government’s adoption of National Health Insurance (NHI), the introduction of a new regulatory agency, along with efforts to augment economic growth will positively contribute to growing South Africa’s pharmaceutical sector and boost foreign investment, states market intelligence provider GlobalData.

According to the firm’s latest report, the South African pharmaceutical market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, from $2.5 billion in 2011 to $4.2 billion by 2020. GlobalData attributes this expected growth to the South African government’s health care reforms, which include improving access to health care services by expanding insurance coverage to the entire population, and overhauling its regulatory processes to be faster and more transparent which will drive investment into the country.